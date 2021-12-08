3 men arrested in fentanyl bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three men face drug charges after a bust last week in Lawrence County that turned up fentanyl and a stolen gun, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Investigators say on Friday they seized more than 200 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, two pounds of marijuana, a stolen firearm, 170 tablets suspected to contain fentanyl, and about $7,000 cash.

Arrested were Deon L. Calvin of Proctorville, Ohio, and Kawanie Jefferson and Alonzo Cathey, both of Detroit. All face drug trafficking charges.

Their case will be forwarded to a grand jury, and more charges are possible. According to the prosecutor’s office, 43 county residents have died from drug overdoses this year alone.

Investigators with a Task Force made up of officers from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Portsmouth Police Department, and the Proctorville Police Department were involved in the case.

