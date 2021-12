KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several accidents and reports of black ice have shut down traffic near the I79/I77 split.

According to 911 dispatchers, I-79 southbound near the Mink Shoals bridge at the I79/I77 split is currently closed.

No word on when it will reopen.

