Advertisement

Beshear announces 10% pay increase for Ky. social workers

Governor Beshear says he is making possible a pay hike
Governor Beshear says he is making possible a pay hike(wkyt)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the state’s social workers will receive a 10% boost in pay.

Kentucky social workers have said that they are underpaid and overworked. The governor says help is on the way.

Beshear says there’s money in the current budget, that doesn’t need legislative approval, to give social workers a 10% pay raise. He’s also proposing more help, for the profession that has seen hundreds of workers leave, in next year’s budget.

Hundreds of social workers have left their jobs in Kentucky, a job that one worker says requires her to be available 24-7, every day of the year, but Governor Beshear says he is making possible a pay raise, partly because of so may unfilled jobs allowing them to bump everyone up to a higher pay grade in the form of a 10% raise effective next Thursday.

“We are definitely feeling that burden,” said social worker Shana Turner. “The calls continue to come, the reports continue to come, no matter how many staff we have.”

Staffing is a big part of the problem. Governor Beshear says Kentucky has lost 600 workers and it’s because of that loss there’s $15 million in state money available in the current budget for the pay raise.

“We are able to do that working with the personnel cabinet by bumping people up a pay grade. So there is a mechanism to do that,” Governor Beshear stated.

Beshear says the General Assembly has recently rejected calls for pay raises. However, next year, he will propose a loan forgiveness program to attract more hires.

Workers like Shana Turner, of Lexington, say all of it will help.

“We also provide many times out of own pockets to suffice for certain things. For families and children. That a lot of people don’t know. A lot of things are unspoken. Many times, we are going into a budget that’s already strained,” Turner said.

There’s been a lot of talk this week about who should qualify for hero pay in COVID-19 rescue plan dollars, from nurses to first responders, and Governor Beshear says his administration will propose social workers are included in those proposals.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Kilan Scott (L) and Tay Tabron (R) after high-speed chase
Police arrest two after high-speed pursuit; loaded gun thrown out window
Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
Traffic backup on I-64
I-64 traffic backup leads to frustration, questions
Drivers are urged to use caution on their Wednesday morning commute due to black ice conditions.
Black ice reported throughout region
The Greenup County jailer says any other infractions in the next two years will result in her...
Greenup County deputy jailer charged with second-offense DUI

Latest News

Decorations stolen from town of Fort Gay
Thousands of dollars worth of Christmas decorations stolen from town
Frank Montgomery Long, 22, of Leon, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery for his...
Suspect in murder case provides alibi; another man faces first-degree murder
River City Adventure Company to offer outdoor activity necessities
River City Adventure Company to offer the necessities for outdoor activities
Looking at Cabell County Quick Response Team’s impact on overdose deaths
Looking at Cabell County Quick Response Team’s impact on overdose deaths
Looking at Cabell County Quick Response Team’s impact on overdose deaths
Looking at Cabell County Quick Response Team’s impact on overdose deaths