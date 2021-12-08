Advertisement

Black ice reported throughout region

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Black ice has been reported throughout the region early Wednesday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say two crashes on I-64 westbound between the Hal Greer Blvd. and 5th St. exits were likely caused by black ice.

A blanket of wet snow is causing concern on roadways ahead of the morning rush.

