Black ice reported throughout region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Black ice has been reported throughout the region early Wednesday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say two crashes on I-64 westbound between the Hal Greer Blvd. and 5th St. exits were likely caused by black ice.

A blanket of wet snow is causing concern on roadways ahead of the morning rush.

