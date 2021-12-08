Charleston selected again as regional site for ‘The Basketball Tournament’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event is coming back to West Virginia in 2022.

Best Virginia, the West Virginia alumni team, and Herd That, the Marshall alumni team, will return to Charleston as the featured teams in the 8-team West Virginia Regional for ‘The Basketball Tournament’(TBT).

The city of Charleston was chosen as one of the regional sites for TBT in 2020, but due to the COVID-19, it was canceled.

TBT finally made its debut in West Virginia last summer.

Thousands of fans packed the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for three days to witness the highest stakes basketball tournament in the world and witnessed Herd That advance to the second round and Best Virginia play in the regional semifinals before being eliminated by eventual runner-up Team 23.

The West Virginia Regional for 2022 will take place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center July 24-27.

Herd That player/coach Jon Elmore told WSAZ this afternoon “super excited for TBT to return to Charleston! Thought it was a really awesome opportunity for Charleston as well as the whole state. Herd That and Best Virginia fans made the atmosphere awesome and I think it’s only going to be better this year coming up. Have already started discussing some roster moves with management and can’t wait to make announcements as it gets a little closer.”

Best Virginia CEO John Flowers also is excited about Charleston getting a regional site again. “I can’t wait to host TBT in Charleston again this year and play in front of Mountaineer Nation again. It means so much to be able to play with my brothers again, and to do it in front of our incredible fans. We want to win it all for West Virginia, and we need your support. Come cheer us, be loud, and show the country just how dedicated our fans really are.”

All games will be televised on the ESPN Networks.

One team from each regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals. The winner of the Creighton Regional will play the winner of the Wichita Regional in Wichita, Kansas, on Thursday, July 28, while the remaining six quarterfinalists will play in Dayton, Ohio, July 29-30. The semifinals and championship game will also be played in Dayton on July 31 and Aug. 2, respectively.

TBT’s registration period for teams interested in competing in any of its eight regional locations will run from April 1- June 15. The 64-team field and TBT bracket will be released in late June. Regional Host Cities

Omaha, Neb. – headlined by Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton alumni) – July 16-19

Albuquerque, N.M. – headlined by The Enchantment (New Mexico alumni) – July 18-21

Cincinnati, Ohio – headlined by Zip ‘Em Up (Xavier alumni) – July 18-21

Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) – July 22-25

Syracuse, N.Y. – headlined by Boehiem’s Army (Syracuse alumni) – July 22-25

Charleston, W. Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) and Herd That (Marshall alumni) – July 24-27

Dayton, Ohio - headlined by Red Scare (Dayton alumni) – July 24-27

The eighth regional will be announced in the coming weeks. Quarterfinals

Wichita - July 28

Dayton - July 29-30

Championship Weekend in Dayton

Semifinals – Sunday, July 31

$1 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, Aug. 2

Tickets for TBT summer events can be found at thetournament.com/tickets.

