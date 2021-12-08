Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 15 additional deaths, 1,053 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 8, 2021, there are currently 8,482 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,036 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Mineral County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old female from Nicholas County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 94-year old male from Mingo County, a 78-year old male from Marshall County, a 61-year old female from Barbour County, a 71-year old male from Wetzel County, an 82-year old female from Brooke County, and an 88-year old male from Jackson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 71-year old female from Jefferson County.  This death occurred in November 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 24 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System, indicating a high transmission rate. Two counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
9,255 new cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Wednesday, 595 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 206 have been admitted to the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

289,655 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. 

Of the eligible population, 63 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (59), Berkeley (840), Boone (92), Braxton (44), Brooke (115), Cabell (383), Calhoun (38), Clay (26), Doddridge (17), Fayette (227), Gilmer (13), Grant (83), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (108), Hancock (131), Hardy (68), Harrison (332), Jackson (85), Jefferson (423), Kanawha (603), Lewis (144), Lincoln (71), Logan (137), Marion (261), Marshall (129), Mason (117), McDowell (113), Mercer (404), Mineral (150), Mingo (160), Monongalia (312), Monroe (52), Morgan (90), Nicholas (223), Ohio (249), Pendleton (32), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (10), Preston (120), Putnam (243), Raleigh (385), Randolph (85), Ritchie (42), Roane (70), Summers (35), Taylor (90), Tucker (15), Tyler (28), Upshur (83), Wayne (162), Webster (49), Wetzel (96), Wirt (28), Wood (370), Wyoming (92). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

