2 separate crashes close I-77 North

Interstate 77 North is closed in the Sissonville area after two separate accidents involving...
Interstate 77 North is closed in the Sissonville area after two separate accidents involving three vehicles.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 North is closed late Tuesday night in the Sissonville area after two separate accidents, our crew at the scene reports.

The accidents were reported just before 10 p.m. near the 115-mile marker.

Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the separate crashes. One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.

All of the other people involved are reported to be OK.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the northbound lanes could be closed for an extended time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

