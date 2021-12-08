Advertisement

Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-79N

Emergency crews respond to a crash near Big Chimney along I-79N.
Emergency crews respond to a crash near Big Chimney along I-79N.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

According to dispatchers, emergency crews have shut down traffic in the northbound lanes of I79 near the Big Sandy Bridge.

Emergency crews say two vehicles and a semi were involved in the crash.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

According to WVSP, a second crash along I79 that happened nearby involved a deputy’s vehicle.

Emergency crews respond to an accident Wednesday morning involving Kanawha County Sheriff's...
Emergency crews respond to an accident Wednesday morning involving Kanawha County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle.

WSAZ is working to obtain more information on the second crash.

