Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-79N

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

According to dispatchers, emergency crews have shut down traffic in the northbound lanes of I79 near the Big Sandy Bridge.

Emergency crews say two vehicles and a semi were involved in the crash.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

According to WVSP, a second crash along I79 that happened nearby involved a deputy’s vehicle.

Emergency crews respond to an accident Wednesday morning involving Kanawha County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle. (WSAZ)

WSAZ is working to obtain more information on the second crash.

