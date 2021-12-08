Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-79N
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after an accident involving a tractor-trailer.
According to dispatchers, emergency crews have shut down traffic in the northbound lanes of I79 near the Big Sandy Bridge.
Emergency crews say two vehicles and a semi were involved in the crash.
West Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.
No other information has been released at this time.
According to WVSP, a second crash along I79 that happened nearby involved a deputy’s vehicle.
WSAZ is working to obtain more information on the second crash.
