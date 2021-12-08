Greenup County deputy jailer charged with second-offense DUI

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Greenup County deputy jailer is spending time behind bars herself.

According to court records, Fauna Grubb is charged with second-offense DUI.

Greenup County Jailer Mike Worthington says Grubb is serving seven days at the Boyd County Jail in order to avoid conflict with the inmates at the jail where she’s employed.

Grubb remains employed as a deputy jailer, and she’ll be required to complete a 30-day rehab class, according to Worthington. He says any other infractions in the next two years will result in her dismissal.

Worthington says Grubb has done a great job working at the jail and has a great personality for handling inmates, which is hard to find in corrections work.

He says he’s hoping Grubb gets help and is able to go back to doing a good job.

Worthington says Grubb’s first DUI offense happened before she started her current job, and he says he’s had no problems with her before this.

He says Monday was the first of the seven days Grubb has been ordered to serve.

According to court records, around 1 a.m. on Sept. 11, Grubb crashed into a sign and over an embankment near the intersection of U.S. 23 and state Route 693 in Wurtland. No other vehicles were involved.

Court records say the responding officer smelled alcohol on her, and her speech was very slurred.

