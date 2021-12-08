Advertisement

HPD: Investigation into Angel Nichole Overstreet’s disappearance ‘remains active’

ANGEL NICHOLE OVERSTREET
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of an infant girl, missing since May, remains an active investigation among many law enforcement agencies, the Huntington Police Department said Wednesday.

Three-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet was last seen May 2. Investigators have conducted search warrants in Kentucky and West Virginia and have interviewed several people about her disappearance.

The Huntington Police Department released the following statement Wednesday:

“The Huntington Police Department would like to thank the public for their continued support in our investigation into the disappearance of Angel Nichole Overstreet, the infant missing since early May 2021.

For this investigation, we have partnered not only with the public, but also with the Kentucky State Police; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office; Olive Hill (KY) Volunteer Fire Department; Carter County (KY) Attorney Brian Hayes; David Castle, the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Response Team coordinator; and the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center.

“We also want to ensure the public our investigation remains active and ask for anyone having any knowledge of Angel Overstreet to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or contact the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.”

For previous coverage, tap here or here.

