Hundreds cited for impaired driving during trooper project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on impaired driving enforcement. During the project, 219 people in Ohio were cited for impaired driving.

The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well the Patrol. The initiative began on Friday, December 3 at 12 a.m. and continued through Sunday, December 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to commit to safer roads by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

