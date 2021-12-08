Advertisement

VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a high school basketball game.(WKYT viewer)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a high school basketball game.

KSP said on Dec. 3, troopers responded to Perry County Central High School for an assault complaint during a girls basketball game.

KSP said an arrest warrant for 4th-degree assault was issued on Dec. 7 for Brent Lynch, who is accused of assaulting a female juvenile during an altercation between players during the game:

Lynch, who is part of the coaching staff for Owsley County High School, is also the current elected sheriff of Owsley County.

Troopers are currently attempting to locate Lynch and serve the active arrest warrant.

Lynch was also involved in an incident at a district basketball game in 2019 when he had a heated exchange with a fan.

