Advertisement

Local Pearl Harbor exhibit displayed at Pikeville museum

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor.

A new exhibit at the Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum in downtown Pikeville aims to share the story of how four men from Pike County were part of the day that lives in infamy.

Three of those men were killed. Millard Burk Jr. and Harding Blackburn were on the USS Oklahoma, and Jack Buckley was on the USS Arizona, which which was bombed and sunk.

Family of one of the sailors recently donated several items to the museum from his connection to the historic event, including a telegram listing him as missing and his posthumous Purple Heart.

Pike County native Homer Robinson was also on the USS Oklahoma but survived and went on to operate a service station and work as a court bailiff before dying in 1998.

On the 80th anniversary of the attack, chairman of the museum board Brad Slone says it’s vital to remember the local connection.

“I hope they take away that we have a history of local people interested in serving their country,” Slone said. “It’s important for articles of history to go back to the communities where they come from. The Buckley family donated this to us with that in mind, and we’re very appreciative of it.”

Slone says the exhibit is expected to remain a permanent part of the museum.

For more information including museum hours, TAP HERE.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
A wreck with reported injuries has closed Interstate 64 East in the Dunbar area of Kanawha...
Crash sends at least 1 to the hospital; I-64 East back open
Pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Kanawha County.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train
Longtime professor passes away in accident
Staff and students remember longtime professor who died in car accident
Police arrest Kilan Scott (L) and Tay Tabron (R) after high-speed chase
Police arrest two after high-speed pursuit; loaded gun thrown out window

Latest News

Lewis Carpenter, of Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison after a jury...
Man sentenced to 26 years on child pornography conviction
The Greenup County jailer says any other infractions in the next two years will result in her...
Greenup County deputy jailer charged with second-offense DUI
Three men face drug charges after a bust last week in Lawrence County, Ohio, that turned up...
3 men arrested in fentanyl bust
Interstate 77 North is closed in the Sissonville area after two separate accidents involving...
2 separate crashes close I-77 North