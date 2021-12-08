Looking at Cabell County Quick Response Team’s impact on overdose deaths

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Overdose deaths topped 100,000 in the United States for the first time ever in a 12-month period. The increase in overdose deaths in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia range from 26% to 60% in the same period.

The Cabell County Quick Response team (QRT) is working to change those numbers.

The QRT was formed in 2017 when Huntington was at the height of the drug epidemic.

The QRT makes contact within 72 hours of an overdose. The team includes a police officer, minister, team leader and peer counselor.

In 2017, there were 1,831 overdose calls and 220 overdose deaths in Cabell County.

In 2018 numbers dropped; 1,089 overdose calls, 164 deaths.

The numbers dropped again in 2019: 878 overdose calls, 123 deaths.

In 2020 the numbers rose: 999 overdose calls, 173 deaths.

So far in 2021 there are 917 overdose calls and 121 suspected overdose deaths, putting the pace to end the year at around 950 overdose calls and 181 deaths.

While the numbers are up from 2020, overdose calls and deaths have dropped nearly 40 percent since QRT was formed, and from the 2017 record numbers.

Samantha Parker is a Peer Counselor for the QRT. “I have 28 overdoses that I can remember. The day I went to rehab I overdosed. The QRT team came to my house in response to overdose calls that my grandpa would have to make. They were persistent, but that persistency is what I needed,” she said.

Larrecsa Cox is a paramedic and the QRT team leader. She’s been there since the inception.

“We’ve made a lot of connections with people in the area over the last four years. Just making that connection with people where they’re at has just planted seeds in some people. Just to let our clients and their families know there is help out there,” Cox said.

Statistics show about 33% of overdose calls end with the clients seeking treatment.

“They said that we were the overdose capitol, but I think we are the capitol of recovery, as well,” Cox said.

Parker says she has no desire to go back to the drug life. “I spent from 14 to 26 just not caring. So it’s nice to have some of the little things and the things that I took for granted. I can see the beauty in the trees today,” she said.

