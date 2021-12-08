Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges

Orville Lee Petry, 42, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, faces many charges after drugs were seized from a home there.(Chesapeake (W.Va.) Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces drug charges after police executed a search warrant at his home, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

Orville Lee Petry, 42, of Chesapeake, was arrested late Monday in the 11400 block of MacCorkle Avenue. Police say Petry allegedly sold heroin and hydrocodone to another man inside his home there.

Officers seized 23.5 grams of heroin worth about $4,700, a firearm, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Petry faces many charges including possession with intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

At the time of his arrest, Petry was awaiting sentencing on another drug offense, police said. He was taken to the South Central Regional Jail where he’s being held without bond.

