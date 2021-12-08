Man dies in I-79 crash

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Braxton County involving a tractor-trailer, West Virginia State Police say.

Donte Pierre Arthur Lewis Mapp Jr., 35, of Eastman, Georgia, is identified as the victim. Troopers say Mapp was driving an SUV that collided with the semi.

The accident was reported around 7:50 a.m. near the 81-mile marker.

Troopers say two other people from the SUV, both males, were taken to Braxton Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

