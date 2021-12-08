Advertisement

Man sentenced to 26 years on child pornography/solicitation conviction

Lewis Carpenter, of Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison after a jury...
Lewis Carpenter, of Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison after a jury convicted him of possessing child pornography.(Ashland Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Ashland was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison after a jury in Boyd County convicted him of possessing child pornography and attempting to solicit a girl, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Lewis Carpenter tried to solicit a girl for sex online, investigators said. He was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation that included the Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia.

Ashland Police seized several electronic devices, and Lewis was subsequently charged with six counts of possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Kilan Scott (L) and Tay Tabron (R) after high-speed chase
Police arrest two after high-speed pursuit; loaded gun thrown out window
Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
Traffic backup on I-64
I-64 traffic backup leads to frustration, questions
A wreck with reported injuries has closed Interstate 64 East in the Dunbar area of Kanawha...
Crash sends at least 1 to the hospital; I-64 East back open
Forbes was greeted at her alma mater by an enthusiastic crowd.
Homecoming celebration held for Holly Forbes

Latest News

The Greenup County jailer says any other infractions in the next two years will result in her...
Greenup County deputy jailer charged with second-offense DUI
Three men face drug charges after a bust last week in Lawrence County, Ohio, that turned up...
3 men arrested in fentanyl bust
Pike County native Jack Buckley's posthumous Purple Heart is among the items on display....
Local Pearl Harbor exhibit displayed at Pikeville museum
Interstate 77 North is closed in the Sissonville area after two separate accidents involving...
2 separate crashes close I-77 North