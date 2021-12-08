Advertisement

Missing college student’s car, possible remains found 45 years later in Alabama

By WTVM staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The car and possibly the remains of an Auburn student who has been missing for 45 years has been found in Alabama, officials said Wednesday.

WTVM reported Kyle Clinkscales, a 22-year-old from Georgia, disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Georgia and Auburn University.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said Clinkscales’ car was found in a stream in the east Alabama town of LaFayette. According to the sheriff’s office, a person reported the car after noticing it in the water.

Bones were found in the car as well as a wallet that belonged to Clinkscales.

“For 45 years, we’ve looked for this young man and looked for this car,” Woodruff said in a news conference. “And we drained lakes and we looked here and looked there and ran this theory down at that theory down, and it’s always turned out nothing. And finally yesterday, just out of the blue, Major Wood calls us and he’s got the car. Now we’ve got the car and his ID and hopefully his remains in the car.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

