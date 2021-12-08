River City Adventure Company to offer the necessities for outdoor activities

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - There is a renewed interest in outdoor activities in Portsmouth, Ohio. Heith Gray is opening a business that will soon be part of the outdoor renaissance. He has always loved the outdoors, but he says the city has always lacked one thing.

“Getting things worked on, getting things I needed, I couldn’t do. I had to go far away to do it,” Gray said.

That is why he is opening the River City Adventure Company in the heart of Portsmouth’s Boneyfiddle District.

“We’re going to have bikes, repairs and rentals, kayak sales and rentals, running equipment, shoes, and clothing,” Gray said.

His shop will offer all of the things that an outdoorsman might need when enjoying the city’s new attractions. A pump track was just completed and a skate park is under construction -- both sparking an interest in outdoor sporting activities.

“This is not just to come here and sell stuff. We want to open people’s eyes to all of the opportunities here and what they can do,” Gray said.

Robert Black is as excited as anyone. He is active in putting on community activities within the Boneyfiddle District and has watched the city evolve through the years. He says his new neighbors will be a huge addition to the outdoor sports community.

“It’s the link. This is the link to our new industry in Portsmouth which is recreation, nature, exercise and fitness,” Black said.

Gray is still a few months away from the grand opening of his shop, but he has some items for sale already. He wants to build his inventory during the winter months and plan for a grand opening in the spring.

“We want to give them the opportunities and materials that they need to be outside, be healthy, and adventure,” Gray said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.