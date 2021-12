HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roby Road between Maupin and Rotary roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, December 9, the City of Huntington announces Wednesday.

The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will be conducting tree removal operations in the area.

