Suspect in murder case provides alibi; another man faces first-degree murder

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man’s name has been cleared, while another is expected to go before a judge later this week, in connection with a 2020 murder case.

According to the original criminal complaint, the victim, Mitchell Smith, 36, of Leon, and two others traveled to an abandoned house on Destiny Road in Leon for a drug deal with Giles Hysell. The complaint said Hysell hid in an upstairs area of the house with a gun and shot Smith when he entered.

Hysell was arrested for the murder of Smith however, as the investigation progressed, troopers found that Hysell had an alibi and he was not charged.

Frank Montgomery Long, 21, of Leon, and Samantha Young, 29, of Hometown, were also arrested in connection with Smith’s murder last year.

Long has since entered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery for his part in the shooting death of Smith, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins.

Samantha Young was also indicted for a conspiracy to commit robbery. The grand jury also added a child neglect charge due to a child being in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Long is expected to go before the judge at 9 a.m. Friday.

