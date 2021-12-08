Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Salvation Army needing assistance with adopting angels from Angel Tree

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army of Charleston says they have about 800 angels as part of their Angel Tree program this year. Major Jayne May says of the 800, close to 200 have not yet been adopted.

However, while Major May was on the WSAZ Now Desk Tuesday, she says several people called in, wanting to adopt and help provide a Christmas to children in need this year.

If you are interested in adopting an angel or making a donation to the Salvation Army, click here.

Donations need to be in by Saturday for volunteers to being distributing gifts to families.

