WV Class A All-State team is announced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Now that the 2021 West Virginia high school football season is over, it’s time for the All-State teams to start being released. Here’s the full list of players honored in Class A by the WV Sports Writers Association.

First Team

Offense

WR – Dawson Price, East Hardy; JR

WR – Avery Chapman, Gilmer County; SR

OL – Adam Burnside, Doddridge County; JR

OL – Colton Melrose, Williamstown; SR

OL – Jakobey Meadows, James Monroe; SR

OL – Deante Suggs, Wheeling Central; JR

OL – Conner Shaffer, Ritchie County; SR

RB – Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West; JR

RB – Lorenzo Ferrera, Wheeling Central; JR

QB – Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; JR

K – Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central; SO

U – Gus Morrison, Ritchie County; SR (Captain)

U – Tony Bailey, Mount View; SR

U – Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown; SO

U – Ean Hamric, Gilmer County; SR

Defense

DL – Drew Clendenin, Buffalo; SR (Captain)

DL – Malachi Hinger, Moorefield; SR

DL – Ayden Baker, Wheeling Central; SR

DL – Isaiah Purdue, Van; SR

LB – Rickie Allen, Williamstown; JR

LB – Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; SR

LB – Aden Isaacs, Midland Trail; SR

LB – CJ Winnell, Sherman; SR

DB – Eli Allen, James Monroe; JR

DB – Jared Jones, Doddridge County; SR

DB – Isaac Ball, Cameron; SR

U – Wesley Hill, Ravenswood; SR

U – Ayden Simms, Midland Trail; SR

U – Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; SR

P – Riley Tackett, Tygarts Valley; SR

Second Team

Offense

WR – Evan Quering, Madonna; SR

WR – Noah Lang, East Hardy; SR

OL – Ian Spadafore, Doddridge County; SR

OL – Chase Franklin, Greenbrier West; SR

OL – Riley Boley, St. Marys; SR

OL – Austin Morgan, Pocahontas County; JR

OL – Gavin Bell, Ritchie County; SR

RB – Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; JR

RB – Sean Winfrey, Tyler Consolidated; SO

RB – Blake Funk, Moorefield; SR

QB – Santino Arlia, Madonna; SR

K – Talon Shockey, Midland Trail; JR

U – TJ Bell, Mount View; SR

U – Seth Richards, Doddridge County; JR (Captain)

U – Dustin Adkins, Meadow Bridge; SR

Defense

DL – Ty Roles, Meadow Bridge; SR

DL – Dale Hockman, East Hardy; SR

DL – Austin Bartlett, Ritchie County; JR

LB – Mason Miller, East Hardy; JR

LB – Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central; JR

LB – Tyson Adkins, Summers County; FR

LB – Justin Grimmett, Man; SR

LB – Ridge Flores, Van; JR

DB – Payton Neeley, Cameron; JR

DB – Colton Hesson, Williamstown; SO

DB – Levi Teets, Trinity; JR

U – Duke Dodson, Summers County; JR

U – Drew Boczek, Clay-Battelle; JR (Captain)

U – Chase McClung, Greenbrier West; SR

P – Connor Bell, Webster County; SR

Honorable Mention

Johnny Arnett, Clay-Battelle; Jaycent Ash, Doddridge County; Brady Baker, James Monroe; Joey Baker, Paden City; Marcus Barnes, Magnolia; Shaun Booth, Van; Parker Bunch, South Harrison; Gunnar Bryan, Cameron; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Noah Burnside, South Harrison; Colby Buzzard, Sherman; Mason Chisler, Clay-Battelle; Drake Cole, Summers County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Rian Cooper, Meadow Bridge; Aiden Corbett, Williamstown; Peyton Day, Petersburg; Anthony Finn, Trinity; Erik Flynn, East Hardy; Brady Green, Van; Devin Greene, Montcalm; Jacob Haddix, South Harrison; TJ Hager, Sherman; Justin Haggerty, Mount View; Jeremiah Harless, Man; Cody Harrell, Midland Trail; Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated; Josh Hypes, Richwood; Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County; Kaden Johnson, Magnolia; Isaac Joy, Williamstown; Jakob Kassey, Clay-Battelle; Cameron Kearns, Buffalo; Tanner Kirk, Tug Valley; Kyle Knight, Trinity; JJ Knotts, Tucker County; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Ethan Lane, Ravenswood; Grant Lively, James Monroe; Ryan Long, Mount View; James McClure, Meadow Bridge; Grady McFee, Wirt County; Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County; Coleman Mongold, Moorefield; Marlon Moore, Ritchie County; Rylee Morgan, River View; Connor Mullins, Meadow Bridge; Allen Nestor, Clay-Battelle; Wyatt Norman, St. Marys; Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; Kolton Parsons, Wirt County; Caleb Ratcliffe, Wheeling Central; Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Josh Roush, St. Marys; Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail; Josh Dickerson, Midland Trail; Branson See, Moorefield; Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County; Dale Treadway, Greenbrier West; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama; Caleb Webb, Montcalm; Zach Wise, Hundred; Dalton Jones, Buffalo

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.