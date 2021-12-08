WV Class A All-State team is announced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Now that the 2021 West Virginia high school football season is over, it’s time for the All-State teams to start being released. Here’s the full list of players honored in Class A by the WV Sports Writers Association.
First Team
Offense
WR – Dawson Price, East Hardy; JR
WR – Avery Chapman, Gilmer County; SR
OL – Adam Burnside, Doddridge County; JR
OL – Colton Melrose, Williamstown; SR
OL – Jakobey Meadows, James Monroe; SR
OL – Deante Suggs, Wheeling Central; JR
OL – Conner Shaffer, Ritchie County; SR
RB – Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West; JR
RB – Lorenzo Ferrera, Wheeling Central; JR
QB – Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; JR
K – Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central; SO
U – Gus Morrison, Ritchie County; SR (Captain)
U – Tony Bailey, Mount View; SR
U – Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown; SO
U – Ean Hamric, Gilmer County; SR
Defense
DL – Drew Clendenin, Buffalo; SR (Captain)
DL – Malachi Hinger, Moorefield; SR
DL – Ayden Baker, Wheeling Central; SR
DL – Isaiah Purdue, Van; SR
LB – Rickie Allen, Williamstown; JR
LB – Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; SR
LB – Aden Isaacs, Midland Trail; SR
LB – CJ Winnell, Sherman; SR
DB – Eli Allen, James Monroe; JR
DB – Jared Jones, Doddridge County; SR
DB – Isaac Ball, Cameron; SR
U – Wesley Hill, Ravenswood; SR
U – Ayden Simms, Midland Trail; SR
U – Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; SR
P – Riley Tackett, Tygarts Valley; SR
Second Team
Offense
WR – Evan Quering, Madonna; SR
WR – Noah Lang, East Hardy; SR
OL – Ian Spadafore, Doddridge County; SR
OL – Chase Franklin, Greenbrier West; SR
OL – Riley Boley, St. Marys; SR
OL – Austin Morgan, Pocahontas County; JR
OL – Gavin Bell, Ritchie County; SR
RB – Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; JR
RB – Sean Winfrey, Tyler Consolidated; SO
RB – Blake Funk, Moorefield; SR
QB – Santino Arlia, Madonna; SR
K – Talon Shockey, Midland Trail; JR
U – TJ Bell, Mount View; SR
U – Seth Richards, Doddridge County; JR (Captain)
U – Dustin Adkins, Meadow Bridge; SR
Defense
DL – Ty Roles, Meadow Bridge; SR
DL – Dale Hockman, East Hardy; SR
DL – Austin Bartlett, Ritchie County; JR
LB – Mason Miller, East Hardy; JR
LB – Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central; JR
LB – Tyson Adkins, Summers County; FR
LB – Justin Grimmett, Man; SR
LB – Ridge Flores, Van; JR
DB – Payton Neeley, Cameron; JR
DB – Colton Hesson, Williamstown; SO
DB – Levi Teets, Trinity; JR
U – Duke Dodson, Summers County; JR
U – Drew Boczek, Clay-Battelle; JR (Captain)
U – Chase McClung, Greenbrier West; SR
P – Connor Bell, Webster County; SR
Honorable Mention
Johnny Arnett, Clay-Battelle; Jaycent Ash, Doddridge County; Brady Baker, James Monroe; Joey Baker, Paden City; Marcus Barnes, Magnolia; Shaun Booth, Van; Parker Bunch, South Harrison; Gunnar Bryan, Cameron; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Noah Burnside, South Harrison; Colby Buzzard, Sherman; Mason Chisler, Clay-Battelle; Drake Cole, Summers County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Rian Cooper, Meadow Bridge; Aiden Corbett, Williamstown; Peyton Day, Petersburg; Anthony Finn, Trinity; Erik Flynn, East Hardy; Brady Green, Van; Devin Greene, Montcalm; Jacob Haddix, South Harrison; TJ Hager, Sherman; Justin Haggerty, Mount View; Jeremiah Harless, Man; Cody Harrell, Midland Trail; Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated; Josh Hypes, Richwood; Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County; Kaden Johnson, Magnolia; Isaac Joy, Williamstown; Jakob Kassey, Clay-Battelle; Cameron Kearns, Buffalo; Tanner Kirk, Tug Valley; Kyle Knight, Trinity; JJ Knotts, Tucker County; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Ethan Lane, Ravenswood; Grant Lively, James Monroe; Ryan Long, Mount View; James McClure, Meadow Bridge; Grady McFee, Wirt County; Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County; Coleman Mongold, Moorefield; Marlon Moore, Ritchie County; Rylee Morgan, River View; Connor Mullins, Meadow Bridge; Allen Nestor, Clay-Battelle; Wyatt Norman, St. Marys; Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; Kolton Parsons, Wirt County; Caleb Ratcliffe, Wheeling Central; Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Josh Roush, St. Marys; Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail; Josh Dickerson, Midland Trail; Branson See, Moorefield; Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County; Dale Treadway, Greenbrier West; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama; Caleb Webb, Montcalm; Zach Wise, Hundred; Dalton Jones, Buffalo
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.