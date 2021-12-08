WV Double “A” stars list is revealed

HUNTINGTON, WV - (WSAZ) The WV Class AA All-State teams are loaded with local talent as the list was released Wednesday by the WV Sports Writers Association. Herbert Hoover defensive back Devin Hatfield was named co-captain along with Independence running back Atticus Goodson. Here’s the full list of players honored.

First Team

Offense

WR – Jacorian Green, Bluefield; SR

WR – Tariq Miller, North Marion; SR

OL – Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior; SR

OL – Toby Copen, Roane County; SR

OL – Logan Isom, Independence; JR

OL – Gabe Keech, Poca; SR

OL – Seth Patton, Sissonville; SR

RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence; SR (Captain)

RB – Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd; SR

RB – Amir Hairston, Bluefield, SO

RB – Gavin Jeffers, Point Pleasant; JR

QB – Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; SR

K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover; JR

U – Toby Payne, Poca; SR

U – Judah Price, Independence; JR

Defense

DL – Brady Grimmett, Independence, JR

DL – Isaiah Chapman, Herbert Hoover, JR

DL – Gabe Ryan, Keyser; SR

DL – Jacob Morton, Clay County; JR

LB – Ryker Brown, Bluefield; SR

LB – Jordan Harvey, Independence, JR

LB – Bryson Pinardo, Shady Spring; SR

LB – Evan Warne, Robert C. Byrd, SR

DB – Cyrus Goodson, Independence; JR

DB – Luke Robinette, Frankfort; JR

DB – Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; SR (Captain)

U – Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont; SR

U – Trey Bowers, Independence; SO

U – Kolton Goldie, Logan; SR

P/U – Logan Dodrill, Liberty; SR

Second Team

Offense

WR – Shawn Lord, Berkley Springs, SR

WR – Dylan Blake, PikeView; SR

OL – Cody Nantz, Scott; SR

OL – Roman Milam, Nicholas County; SR

OL – Jaxon Cunningham, Winfield: JR

OL – Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd, JR

OL – Kobi O’Dell, Lincoln, JR

RB – Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County; JR

RB – Germaine Lewis, Fairmont Senior; JR

RB – Peyton Clark, Frankfort; SR

RB – Briar Begler, Roane County, SR (Captain)

QB – Logan Phalin, Independence; SR

K – Mor Ilderton, Winfield; SR

U – Evan Roach, Point Pleasant; JR

U – Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; FR

Defense

DL – Trace Wagner, RCB; SR

DL – Charlie Price, Wyoming East; SR

DL – Koby Toothman, Fairmont Senior; SR

DL – AJ Dunbar, Poca; JR

LB – Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; SO (Captain)

LB – Tyler Curry, North Marion; JR

LB – Jaxson Damron, Wayne; SO

LB – Andrew Young, Poca; JR

DB – Chance Johnson, Bluefield; SR

DB – Kaden Delaney, Grafton; SR

DB – Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior; SR

U – Nathan Harper, Herbert Hoover; SR

U -Chris Mickey, Liberty (Raleigh); SR

U -Levi Moore, Lincoln; JR

P – Seth Earnest, Keyser; SR

Honorable Mention

Caleb Allawat, Nitro; Gaven Allison, Herbert Hoover; Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover; Josh Blake, Oak Glen; Sammy Bradfield, Keyser; Levi Burdette, Clay County; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Bray Boggs, Winfield; Noah Casto, Clay County; Michael Cheek, Independence; Jaxon Cogar, Westside; Dylan Conley, Oak Glen; Brayden Connolly, Point Pleasant; Blake Cook, Wyoming East; Brody Dalton, Chapmanville; Skyler Delk, Roane County; Kohl Farmer, Chapmanville; Ryan Elkins, Herbert Hoover; DJ Fuller, Bluefield; Dylan Glasscock, Mingo Central; Shadraq Greathouse, Roane County; Matt Greenlief, Oak Glen; Jeff Girod, Nicholas County; Shawn Hale, Bluefield; Brody Hall, North Marion; Chris Harmon, PikeView; Jordan Hayes, Logan; Wes Hill, Nicholas County; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; RJ Jones, Chapmanville; Norman Kennedy, Mingo Central; Carson Kirk, Logan; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Corey Lyons, Weir; Cooper Martin, Scott, SR; T.D. May, Poca; Braxton McKinney, Independence; Logan Musgrave, North Marion; Kayson Nealy, Fairmont Senior; Benny Oates, Keyser; Colton Paxton, Roane County; Carter Perry, Winfield; Bryson Phipps, Nicholas County; Colby Price, Point Pleasant; Eli Pridemore, Chapmanville; Caleb Richmond, Shady Spring; Ty’Mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Gene Sams, Clay County; James Sellards, Shady Spring; Jacob Showalter, Shady Spring; Cody Schultz, Point Pleasant; Aiden Slack, Logan; Chase Snyder, Frankfort; Landon Stone, Scott; Bryson Tate, Winfield; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Josh Towe, Point Pleasant; BJ Williams, Clay County; Jacob Wiseman, Sissonville; Alan Withrow, Poca; Malakai Woodard-Jones, Poca; Jordan Wolfe, Poca; Landon Wolfe, Wayne; Ellie Wood, Point Pleasant; Kobe Vanhoose, Wayne; Parker VanMeter, Frankfort; Caleb Whittaker, Shady Spring; Caden Younblood, Keyser

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.