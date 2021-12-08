WV Double “A” stars list is revealed
HUNTINGTON, WV - (WSAZ) The WV Class AA All-State teams are loaded with local talent as the list was released Wednesday by the WV Sports Writers Association. Herbert Hoover defensive back Devin Hatfield was named co-captain along with Independence running back Atticus Goodson. Here’s the full list of players honored.
First Team
Offense
WR – Jacorian Green, Bluefield; SR
WR – Tariq Miller, North Marion; SR
OL – Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior; SR
OL – Toby Copen, Roane County; SR
OL – Logan Isom, Independence; JR
OL – Gabe Keech, Poca; SR
OL – Seth Patton, Sissonville; SR
RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence; SR (Captain)
RB – Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd; SR
RB – Amir Hairston, Bluefield, SO
RB – Gavin Jeffers, Point Pleasant; JR
QB – Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; SR
K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover; JR
U – Toby Payne, Poca; SR
U – Judah Price, Independence; JR
Defense
DL – Brady Grimmett, Independence, JR
DL – Isaiah Chapman, Herbert Hoover, JR
DL – Gabe Ryan, Keyser; SR
DL – Jacob Morton, Clay County; JR
LB – Ryker Brown, Bluefield; SR
LB – Jordan Harvey, Independence, JR
LB – Bryson Pinardo, Shady Spring; SR
LB – Evan Warne, Robert C. Byrd, SR
DB – Cyrus Goodson, Independence; JR
DB – Luke Robinette, Frankfort; JR
DB – Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; SR (Captain)
U – Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont; SR
U – Trey Bowers, Independence; SO
U – Kolton Goldie, Logan; SR
P/U – Logan Dodrill, Liberty; SR
Second Team
Offense
WR – Shawn Lord, Berkley Springs, SR
WR – Dylan Blake, PikeView; SR
OL – Cody Nantz, Scott; SR
OL – Roman Milam, Nicholas County; SR
OL – Jaxon Cunningham, Winfield: JR
OL – Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd, JR
OL – Kobi O’Dell, Lincoln, JR
RB – Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County; JR
RB – Germaine Lewis, Fairmont Senior; JR
RB – Peyton Clark, Frankfort; SR
RB – Briar Begler, Roane County, SR (Captain)
QB – Logan Phalin, Independence; SR
K – Mor Ilderton, Winfield; SR
U – Evan Roach, Point Pleasant; JR
U – Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; FR
Defense
DL – Trace Wagner, RCB; SR
DL – Charlie Price, Wyoming East; SR
DL – Koby Toothman, Fairmont Senior; SR
DL – AJ Dunbar, Poca; JR
LB – Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; SO (Captain)
LB – Tyler Curry, North Marion; JR
LB – Jaxson Damron, Wayne; SO
LB – Andrew Young, Poca; JR
DB – Chance Johnson, Bluefield; SR
DB – Kaden Delaney, Grafton; SR
DB – Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior; SR
U – Nathan Harper, Herbert Hoover; SR
U -Chris Mickey, Liberty (Raleigh); SR
U -Levi Moore, Lincoln; JR
P – Seth Earnest, Keyser; SR
Honorable Mention
Caleb Allawat, Nitro; Gaven Allison, Herbert Hoover; Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover; Josh Blake, Oak Glen; Sammy Bradfield, Keyser; Levi Burdette, Clay County; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Bray Boggs, Winfield; Noah Casto, Clay County; Michael Cheek, Independence; Jaxon Cogar, Westside; Dylan Conley, Oak Glen; Brayden Connolly, Point Pleasant; Blake Cook, Wyoming East; Brody Dalton, Chapmanville; Skyler Delk, Roane County; Kohl Farmer, Chapmanville; Ryan Elkins, Herbert Hoover; DJ Fuller, Bluefield; Dylan Glasscock, Mingo Central; Shadraq Greathouse, Roane County; Matt Greenlief, Oak Glen; Jeff Girod, Nicholas County; Shawn Hale, Bluefield; Brody Hall, North Marion; Chris Harmon, PikeView; Jordan Hayes, Logan; Wes Hill, Nicholas County; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; RJ Jones, Chapmanville; Norman Kennedy, Mingo Central; Carson Kirk, Logan; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Corey Lyons, Weir; Cooper Martin, Scott, SR; T.D. May, Poca; Braxton McKinney, Independence; Logan Musgrave, North Marion; Kayson Nealy, Fairmont Senior; Benny Oates, Keyser; Colton Paxton, Roane County; Carter Perry, Winfield; Bryson Phipps, Nicholas County; Colby Price, Point Pleasant; Eli Pridemore, Chapmanville; Caleb Richmond, Shady Spring; Ty’Mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Gene Sams, Clay County; James Sellards, Shady Spring; Jacob Showalter, Shady Spring; Cody Schultz, Point Pleasant; Aiden Slack, Logan; Chase Snyder, Frankfort; Landon Stone, Scott; Bryson Tate, Winfield; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Josh Towe, Point Pleasant; BJ Williams, Clay County; Jacob Wiseman, Sissonville; Alan Withrow, Poca; Malakai Woodard-Jones, Poca; Jordan Wolfe, Poca; Landon Wolfe, Wayne; Ellie Wood, Point Pleasant; Kobe Vanhoose, Wayne; Parker VanMeter, Frankfort; Caleb Whittaker, Shady Spring; Caden Younblood, Keyser
