Cabell County hires first female deputy in 38 years

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has been full of testosterone the last few decades.

“It’s been a long dry spell,” said Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

For years, he’s been working to build the department -- finding the right people for the right places. All while trying to create an agency that accurately reflects the public they serve.

“We were successful, but we weren’t successful in the realm of minorities,” he said. “We had a few that had tried and tested but never made the final cut or the final grade.

That’s when he found Destiny.

“She’s young, she’s energetic, she has the heart for this,” he said. “She’s not real big, she’s small in stature, but she’s got the heart of a lion.”

Deputy Destiny Ferguson is the first female deputy to be hired at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office in 38 years. At 4 feet 11, she’s got a long way to grow.

“My biggest challenge? I know people are going to try me because I’m really small,” she said.

After passing her physical exam, psych evaluation and written test, now she’s officially sworn in and will head to the academy in January.

“Being the first is a little stressful, but I’ve got my work cut out for me and I’m very excited,” she said.

After 12 weeks of training, she’ll be back on the streets to help serve and protect the community that raised her.

“You do have to be compassionate,” she said. “You do have to be motivated. You have to have the right mindset. Wanna go out and work and help people. You can’t be lazy.”

She’s taking the agency to new heights and encouraging other young girls to follow in her footsteps.

Ferguson’s cousin also wore the Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy badge. Ron “Bocky” Miller is now a magistrate at the courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

