City says maintaining rental properties a top priority

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – City of Huntington officials say they have wrapped up a lengthy process to ensure that rental properties are being properly maintained throughout the city.

According to a release from the city issued Thursday, it’s to ensure that “all rental housing is maintained in a good, safe and sanitary condition.”

In 2018, city leaders passed an ordinance “that aimed for all rental units to meet all applicable building, fire, health, safety and zoning codes, and to provide an efficient system for compelling both absentee and local landlords to correct violations and keep their rental units in proper condition.”

The city said research showed that about 63% of the city’s 9,603 rental units “were in decline.” That report also showed that about 60 to 80% of all rental units were code noncompliant.

In late 2020, the city hired three housing inspectors to help keep up with monitoring properties. They have since completed 1,318 inspections, according to the release.

