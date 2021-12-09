Advertisement

Dunbar Police: Woman stabbed multiple times

The woman told police she was stabbed near the Tudor’s on Fairlawn Avenue in Dunbar.
The woman told police she was stabbed near the Tudor’s on Fairlawn Avenue in Dunbar.(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A 25-year-old woman is in the hospital recovering from surgery after she was the victim of a stabbing overnight.

The woman told investigators it happened in Dunbar and now Dunbar Police are trying to piece her story together.

Police say she isn’t cooperating.

“Officers noted in their report there were multiple stab wounds,” said Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley.

The woman told police she was stabbed near the Tudor’s on Fairlawn Avenue in Dunbar.

“Officers have canvassed the entire area on foot, both Wednesday night and Thursday morning,” Chief Oxley told WSAZ. “We haven’t been able to locate anything that would pin point down a scene yet, but we’re still working on that.”

The victim told police she went to a random home in Institute, where people there took her to the hospital.

“She was transported to Thomas Hospital by a personal vehicle. After she was at Thomas, they realized the injuries were a little more severe than what they were able to do there, so she was transported to CAMC where I believe she underwent surgery.”

Investigators are now trying to figure out how she got from Dunbar to Institute and wish she would cooperate more.

“It’s frustrating, from a law enforcement standpoint because we’re out here to help people,” Chief Oxley said. “[We] not only want to bring a close and solve the crime, but to assist the victim. To help everybody involved, and it’s frustrating when you don’t have any cooperation.

Chief Oxley says there is no threat to the public and that this is an isolated incident.

Dunbar police say if you have any information on what lead up to the stabbing, to give them a call at (304) 766-0204.

