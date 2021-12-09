Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to shooting

Crews respond Wednesday night to a shooting along East Fourth Avenue in Williamson, West...
By Sarah Sager
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Mingo County responded Wednesday night to a shooting in Williamson.

Dispatchers confirmed the shooting is on East Fourth Avenue.

Crews were just getting to the scene around 8:45 p.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation. We’re expecting more information soon.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

