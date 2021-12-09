Fatal crash reported on Route 60 East; road shut down

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash on Route 60 East, just east of the Malden exit, has that direction of the road closed.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle traveling the wrong way hit a truck traveling east.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, officials confirm.

The two people inside the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately two hours, the sheriff’s office estimates.

Traffic is being diverted into Malden, creating heavier than normal traffic around the crash location.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

