Fire heavily damages family’s mobile home

A mobile home in Hernshaw, W.Va., was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning
A mobile home in Hernshaw, W.Va., was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning.

The emergency call came in just before 7 a.m. to a house on Lens Creek Rd. in Hernshaw.

Investigators said they believed the fire started in the front part of the home.

Neighbors told WSAZ the family was gone because they had taken the children to school.

Firefighters said there were pets inside the home, but did not make it out.

