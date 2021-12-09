Advertisement

Herd beats Rams

Marshall beats Bluefield 100-57
Marshall beats Bluefield 100-57
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd basketball team won their sixth game of the season by beating Bluefield University by a final of 100-57. Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points to lead the Herd who had 13 blocks in the game. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 12 and had 7 rejections with Aymeric Toussaint also having a dozen points. 13 players scored for Marshall in the win as they play at Eastern Kentucky Saturday night.

