Herd beats Rams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd basketball team won their sixth game of the season by beating Bluefield University by a final of 100-57. Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points to lead the Herd who had 13 blocks in the game. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 12 and had 7 rejections with Aymeric Toussaint also having a dozen points. 13 players scored for Marshall in the win as they play at Eastern Kentucky Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.