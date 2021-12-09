Lincoln County School District granted six month extension

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, Lincoln County Schools asked the West Virginia Board of Education for a six-month State of Emergency extension.

“We had some significant areas where we needed improvement,” said Jeffrey Kelley, superintendent of Lincoln County Schools.

Kelley says the West Virginia Board of Education issued a state of emergency for the county’s school district in November 2020.

In June of 2021, they received their first six-month extension.

Wednesday marks the district’s second State of Emergency extension granted by the West Virginia Board of Education.

“Lincoln County is making great strides. They’re making a lot of progress in the areas we’ve identified throughout different reports, but we have just recently given them another report in October and then another one in September that they are working on currently,” said Matt Hicks, director of accountability at the West Virginia Department of Education.

Hicks says the extension has already taken effect. He wants to give the district more time to fix the issues, such as improving instruction in the classroom to ultimately improve grades and test scores.

“The state board is not taking over or controlling what Lincoln County is doing with the State of Emergency,” Hicks said.

Rather than having control over the district, Hicks says a State of Emergency is a heightened level of a regular review. State education leaders will continue to frequently check in and help guide the district in forming a solid curriculum that works towards improving students’ education.

