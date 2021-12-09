Local players lead Class AAA All-State team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 14 local players were selected to the WV All-State first team by the WV Sports Writers Association on Thursday. They are led by the Ty Bartrum who is the captain on defense and six players made it from the state runner-up Huntington High. Here’s the full list that was released this morning.

First Team

Offense

WR – Hudson Clement, Martinsburg, SR (Captain)

WR – Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South, JR

OL – Tate Jordan, Bridgeport, SR

OL – Max Wentz, Huntington, SR

OL – Jake Zittle, Martinsburg, SR

OL – Eli Campbell, Princeton, SO

OL – Layth Ghannam, George Washington, JR

RB – Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland, SR

RB – Ian Cline, Greenbrier East, SO

RB – Leonard Farrow, Oak Hill, SR

QB – Gavin Lochow, Huntington, JR

K – Jonny Aya-ay, Huntington, SO

UTL – Cam Cole, Bridgeport, SR

UTL – Murphy Clement, Martinsburg, SO

UTL – Noah Waynick, Huntington, SR

First Team

Defense

DL – Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland, SR

DL - Corbin Page, Spring Valley, SR

DL – Aydin Flemming, Martinsburg, SO

LB – Tyreese Smith, Huntington, SR

LB – Brogan Brown, Hurricane, SR

LB – Mondrell Dean, South Charleston, JR

LB – Donald Brandel, University, SR

LB – Cody Shy, Spring Valley, JR

DB – Ty Bartrum, Spring Valley, SR (Captain)

DB – Keynan Cook, Woodrow Wilson, SR

DB – Zah Zah Jackson, Huntington, FR

UTL – Landyn Reppert, Bridgeport, SR

UTL – Colt Thomas, Wheeling Park, SR

UTL – Daminn Cunningham, University, SR

P – Grant Cochran, Princeton, JR

Second Team

Offense

WR – Wayne Harris, South Charleston, SO

WR – Spencer Powell, Jefferson, JR

OL – Xavier Bausley, South Charleston, SR

OL – Eli Stahara, Morgantown, JR

OL – Brace Mullett, George Washington, SR

OL – Justice Hutchison, Cabell Midland, SR

OL – Jacob Wickline, Greenbrier East, SR

RB – Mason Moran, Cabell Midland, SR

RB – Colin McBee, University, SR

RB – Evan Tewell, Jefferson, JR

QB – Sammy Roberts, Jefferson, SR

K – Taylor Thomas, Bridgeport, JR

U – Dalton Fouch, Spring Valley, JR

U – Trey Dunn, South Charleston, JR (Captain)

U – Shawn James, Capital, SR

Second Team

Defense

DL – Christian Slack, Martinsburg, SR

DL – Grant Neiswonger, John Marshall, SR

DL – James Scott, Huntington, SR

LB – Nolan Shimp, Lincoln County, SR

LB – Phil Reed, Bridgeport, JR

LB – Lucas Rippetoe, Hurricane, JR

LB – Cannon Lewis, Cabell Midland, SO

DB – Charlie Brazier, Bridgeport, JR

DB – Nate Shelek, Wheeling Park, SR

DB – Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport, SR

DB – Taran Fitzpatrick, George Washington, SR

U – Jacob Barrick, Martinsburg, SR

U – Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, SR

U – Bryson Singer, Parkersburg, SR (Captain)

P – Hayden Pack, Spring Mills, SR

Honorable Mention

Ray Adames, Musselman; Scout Arthur, Huntington; Ezra Bagent, Martinsburg; Jayson Barnett, South Charleston; Ismael Borrero, Hurricane; Noah Braham, University; Devin Bruer, South Charleston; Amari Brown, George Washington; Braylon Brown, Morgantown; Reece Burton, Princeton; Jace Caldwell, Spring Valley; Koltin Childers, Washington; Sage Clawges, University; Dominick Collins, Princeton; Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East; Jacob Donley, Brooke; Noah Dotson, Greenbrier East; Alec Duley, Morgantown; Chase Edwards, University; Elii Faircloth, Hedgesville; Savion Farmer, Buckhannon-Upshur; Amari Felder, Huntington; Logan Fisher, Cabell Midland; Bryson Fleming, Jefferson; Demetrius Gearheart, Parkersburg South; Casey Geso, Princeton; Chase Hager, Hurricane; Kyle Hall, Parkersburg; Matthew Hall, Spring Valley; Ryan Hall, Bridgeport; Ashton Hasslacker, Hampshire; Jerrae Hawkins, Wheeling Park; Kobe Hayslette, Musselman; Curtis Hayes, Parkersburg; Daniel Henderson, University; EJ Hendrix, Martinsburg; Zack Hill, Hampshire; Alex Hott, Hampshire; Elijah Jackson, University; Jeremiah Jackson, Oak Hill; JT James, Hurricane; Will James, Wheeling Park; Caden Johnson, Hurricane; Jay Jones, Woodrow Wilson; Austin Litton, Ripley; JacQai Long, Capital; Michael Lunsford, Cabell Midland; Robby Martin, Huntington; Kyle Matthews, George Washington; Lucas McCallister, Greenbrier East; Maddex McMillen, Woodrow Wilson; Nolan Meehleib, Jefferson; Caleb Nutter, Morgantown; Cole Petry, Spring Valley; Brett Phillips, Wheeling Park; Grant Plants, George Washington; Bobby Powell, Morgantown; Joey Ramsey, Ripley; Brodee Rice, Princeton; Keyshawn Robinson, Jefferson; Shawn Rouse, Cabell Midland; Kam Shallis, Martinsburg; Robert Shockey, Parkersburg South; Alex Smith, Cabell Midland; Isaiah Smith, Lincoln County; Zion Smith, Capital; Aidan Sparks, Bridgeport; JT Spencer, Greenbrier East; Casey Stanley, Parkersburg; Kamar Summers, Bridgeport; Ben Turner, Spring Valley; Corbin Turney, University; Khalief Tye, Huntington; Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill; Klypsan Wallace, John Marshall; Zach Wharton, Washington; Kam Wells, St. Albans; Brandon Whipkey, Parkersburg South; Adam Wilkinson, Riverside; Elijah Williams, Riverside; Gage Wright, Parkersburg South.

