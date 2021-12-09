Advertisement

Man arrested on murder charge after Frankfort shooting

Camron Green, 21.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder investigation is underway after a shooting in Frankfort.

Police say it happened Thursday morning in the 400 block of Owenton Avenue.

According to police, they found a man lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Aundria D. Scott, of Louisville.

While on the scene, police say officers talked to a man who had called and reported he had shot someone. The man, later identified as 21-year-old Camron Green, told them he was the person who had shot Scott and he was then detained.

Green is currently facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

We are working to learn more about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.

