Moving on up, temperature-wise!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Wednesday morning’s quick hitting snowfall didn’t amount to much (less than one inch) but it’s impacts on travel scored high on the list of winter headaches. Of course the snow melted away as skies brightened by afternoon only to resume a night time tumble under the cover of darkness.

Thursday will dawn frosty cold with patchy dense valley fog as temperatures dip in the mid-20s. The sky will trend partly cloudy and hazy/milky by afternoon as highs aim for the low 50s. Santa is in Charleston for the Thursday night Christmas parade where temperatures will hover in the 40s.

Friday will feature grey skies with a mild south breeze. Highs will make 60 degrees with a few light showers scattered about. Then at night a warm wind will blow all night long with temperatures staying in the 60s until gusty showers and spring-like thunderstorms will cross in the morning and exit in the afternoon. After the rain ends colder air will funnel for Christmas parades including Hurricane and Wayne.

Saturday night into Sunday a 24 hour period of chilly air will arrive before a major warm takes hold next week.

