Mudslide causing delays for drivers in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mudslide has been causing delays for drivers on County Road 15 in Chesapeake for a couple days.

Lawrence County Engineer Patrick Leighty says crews have been working to clear the mess and get the area stabilized.

Tina Black says her detour to work takes an extra half hour.

“I’m worried about getting home around 11 or 12 o’clock at night and going out these back roads in the dark where you’re not 100 percent sure where you’re going,” she said. “It’s a little intimidating.”

Leighty says the hillside on private property has been sliding the past couple days following the recent heavy rainfall. He also says a culvert on the property may have slipped and caused water to back up.

He says crews removed 50 loads of dirt Wednesday and cleared trees to prevent them from falling on power lines.

Taylor Knisley lives next to where the slide happened and says it’s a recurring problem.

“The mud is always sliding off,” she said. “Trees are always falling. The workers are doing a great job, but it’s an inconvenience.”

Leighty said a retaining wall would be incredibly expensive and would only be a last resort.

Wednesday evening, he said he wasn’t sure how much longer the road would be closed.

