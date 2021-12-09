Name released in deadly wrong-way crash

UPDATE 12/9/21 @ 6:50 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man who died Thursday in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 in the Malden area has been released.

Harold Taylor, 92, of Campbells Creek, West Virginia, was the victim, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators say the accident involved an SUV and a truck. It was reported before 3 p.m. The roadway was closed more than two hours during the investigation.

UPDATE 12/9/21 @ 5 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- U.S. 60 is back open Thursday afternoon after a deadly wrong-way crash in the Malden area that claimed one person’s life.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash on Route 60 East, just east of the Malden exit, has that direction of the road closed.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle traveling the wrong way hit a truck traveling east.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, officials confirm.

The two people inside the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately two hours, the sheriff’s office estimates.

Traffic is being diverted into Malden, creating heavier than normal traffic around the crash location.

Emergency crews have blocked the portion of Route 60 East near the Malden exit to investigate a fatal accident. (WSAZ)

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

