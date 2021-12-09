Advertisement

Pair arrested on drug charges

Two men face drug charges after meth and heroin were seized Tuesday during a bust at a home...
Two men face drug charges after meth and heroin were seized Tuesday during a bust at a home along Ed Moore Lane near Inez.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two men face drug charges after meth and heroin were seized Tuesday during a bust at a home along Ed Moore Lane near Inez, the Martin County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kyle Deshawn-Darius Taylor, 29, of Detroit, and Jason T. Pennington, 45, of Raleigh County, West Virginia, were arrested at the scene, deputies say.

Investigators seized about 51 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 12 grams of heroin.

Both men face drug trafficking charges, and Taylor is accused of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Taylor flushed a toilet after he was told not to where suspected meth was found.

The suspects were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

