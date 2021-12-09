Advertisement

Rollover accident closes lane of I-64

The eastbound slow lane of I-64 is closed due to a rollover accident.
The eastbound slow lane of I-64 is closed due to a rollover accident.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The eastbound slow lane of I-64 is closed due to a rollover accident. The accident happened between the Mall and the Milton exit near mile marker 24.5.

According to dispatch, Milton Police, Milton Fire Department, and Cabell EMS are on scene. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond Wednesday night to a shooting along East Fourth Avenue in Williamson, West...
Troopers | One dead following shooting
The Greenup County jailer says any other infractions in the next two years will result in her...
Greenup County deputy jailer charged with second-offense DUI
Drivers are urged to use caution on their Wednesday morning commute due to black ice conditions.
Black ice reported throughout region
Three men face drug charges after a bust last week in Lawrence County, Ohio, that turned up...
3 men arrested in fentanyl bust
Drone video shows the collapse at Killen Generating Station in Adams County in December 2020.
Worker who lost both legs in plant collapse sues demolition contractors

Latest News

The woman told police she was stabbed near the Tudor’s on Fairlawn Avenue in Dunbar.
Dunbar Police: Woman stabbed multiple times
https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths, 1182 new cases reported
Fire crews respond to a fire in Russell, Ky Thursday morning.
Fire crews respond to house fire
Gastroenterologist Eric Carter snaps a photo with wife Wendi before undergoing liver transplant...
Doctor becomes patient, fellow church member is living donor