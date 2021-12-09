Rollover accident closes lane of I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The eastbound slow lane of I-64 is closed due to a rollover accident. The accident happened between the Mall and the Milton exit near mile marker 24.5.

According to dispatch, Milton Police, Milton Fire Department, and Cabell EMS are on scene. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

