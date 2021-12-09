Solar power farm bringing nearly 300 jobs to Martin County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A solar project is moving forward with plans to locate on a former coal mine in unincorporated Martin County.

The Martin County Solar Project includes up to a $231 million investment and creation of 11 full-time Kentucky jobs.

WSAZ broke the news of the development in December of 2020.

“We are building a future that works for all Kentuckians, and that future includes an increased reliance on renewable energy,” Gov. Beshear said. “To maintain the incredible economic momentum we have established this year, we must continue to compete for all forms of energy investment. I want to thank Savion for choosing Kentucky.”

The solar energy generation facility will be located on approximately 1,200 acres on the old Martiki mine site in Martin County, interconnecting with Kentucky Power’s 138-kilovolt Inez Substation. When built, the project will create capacity of up to 200 megawatts and will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 33,000 Kentucky homes.

Construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2022 and be commercially operational by early 2024. During the 12- to 18-month construction period, company leaders report the project will create between 250 and 300 construction jobs, in addition to 11 full-time Kentucky jobs, including eight in Martin County. Upon completion, the project will be one of the largest solar energy generation facilities operating in Kentucky.

The project is currently under development by Savion.

