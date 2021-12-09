Advertisement

Solar power farm bringing nearly 300 jobs to Martin County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A solar project is moving forward with plans to locate on a former coal mine in unincorporated Martin County.

The Martin County Solar Project includes up to a $231 million investment and creation of 11 full-time Kentucky jobs.

WSAZ broke the news of the development in December of 2020.

Solar power farm bringing nearly 300 jobs to Martin County

“We are building a future that works for all Kentuckians, and that future includes an increased reliance on renewable energy,” Gov. Beshear said. “To maintain the incredible economic momentum we have established this year, we must continue to compete for all forms of energy investment. I want to thank Savion for choosing Kentucky.”

The solar energy generation facility will be located on approximately 1,200 acres on the old Martiki mine site in Martin County, interconnecting with Kentucky Power’s 138-kilovolt Inez Substation. When built, the project will create capacity of up to 200 megawatts and will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 33,000 Kentucky homes.

Construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2022 and be commercially operational by early 2024. During the 12- to 18-month construction period, company leaders report the project will create between 250 and 300 construction jobs, in addition to 11 full-time Kentucky jobs, including eight in Martin County. Upon completion, the project will be one of the largest solar energy generation facilities operating in Kentucky.

The project is currently under development by Savion.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond Wednesday night to a shooting along East Fourth Avenue in Williamson, West...
Troopers | One dead following shooting
The Greenup County jailer says any other infractions in the next two years will result in her...
Greenup County deputy jailer charged with second-offense DUI
Drivers are urged to use caution on their Wednesday morning commute due to black ice conditions.
Black ice reported throughout region
Three men face drug charges after a bust last week in Lawrence County, Ohio, that turned up...
3 men arrested in fentanyl bust
Drone video shows the collapse at Killen Generating Station in Adams County in December 2020.
Worker who lost both legs in plant collapse sues demolition contractors

Latest News

Fatal crash reported on Route 60 East; road shut down
WVU WINS
HERD WINS
The woman told police she was stabbed near the Tudor’s on Fairlawn Avenue in Dunbar.
Dunbar Police: Woman stabbed multiple times