W.Va. EMS director suspended

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The director of the West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services has been suspended, a state spokesperson said Wednesday.

Brian Shreves was suspended pending an investigation.

The state Office of Emergency Medical Services operates under the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health.

Current Deputy Secretary of DHHR Russ Crane has been named acting director during the investigation.

“We are unable to provide further details on the investigation,” the state spokesperson said.

