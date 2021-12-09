Advertisement

WVU tops UConn

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated #15 Connecticut Wednesday night 56-53 in Morgantown. WVU was led in scoring by Taz Sherman who had 23 points with Sean McNeil adding 16.

The Mountaineers improve to 8-1 on the year and remain unbeaten at home with a 6-0 record. They host Kent State this coming Sunday and play their first true road game on December 18th when they play at UAB.

