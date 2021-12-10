Advertisement

8th Street bridge back open in Ritter Park

The 8th Street bridge replacement was phase one of a two-part, $4.8 million project.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After months of construction, the 8th Street bridge is back open to drivers and pedestrians in Huntington’s Ritter Park, city officials say.

Work began on the historic bridge in June, with crews demolishing and replacing it.

The 8th Street bridge replacement was phase one of a two-part, $4.8 million project -- meaning the 5th Street hill bridge will be demolished and replaced next.

City officials say some minor work still needs done on the 8th Street bridge, such as lights, the walkway under the bridge and the painting before the majority of work will begin on the 5th Street bridge.

They say some preliminary work on that bridge has already been done.

