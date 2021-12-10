Army Civil Corps of Engineers to repair portion of Portsmouth flood levee

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio River is a huge reason why cities like Portsmouth have prospered over the years. But the river’s prosperity also comes with its destructive nature.

“Certainly, the people who have seen the images from 1937 know full well why we want to make our levees and floodwall work well,” said City Councilman Sean Dunne.

The historic 1937 flood claimed one life and displaced thousands of Portsmouth residents. It sparked the construction of the city’s flood wall and flood levees.

“In some ways, we’ve become desensitized to the fact that we see rising waters and we are very certain that we are protected by our levees and floodwall,” Dunne said.

But after more than a half century of protecting the city from rising waters, a portion of the levee near Spartan Municipal Stadium needs some work. High water in 2018 eroded some of the foundation away, damaged the storm sewer system, and caused problems with seepage.

“Because we’ve taken care of the flood wall and levee so well, we are eligible for repair work that will be funded from a federal level,” Dunne said.

The Army Civil Corps of Engineers will be handling a $35 million repair project. It includes building a 90-feet high, 2,000-feet long seepage barrier in the ground, along with repairs to the nearby pump station and storm sewer system.

Work could begin as early as the end of December and will take 18 months to complete. The Army Civil Corps of Engineers will fund the total cost of the project.

