Busy night in basketball

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the next three months, basketball takes precedence in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky and tonight was a typical busy Thursday. In girls basketball from the Mountain State, #1 Huntington beat Parkersburg and defending Class AAA champ Nitro topped St. Albans. In the Commonwealth, Russell won their EKC Tournament by beating Rowan County 65-49 and improve to 4-1 on the year. From boys basketball, Charleston Catholic won on the road at Parkersburg Catholic.

Here are the highlights from all four games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

