Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pierre Taylor has been charged with murder
Arrest made in Mingo County murder
A 92-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 East near the Malden exit in Kanawha...
Name released in deadly wrong-way crash
Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
Felicia Helton, 36, of Ashland, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder after...
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to set gas station clerk on fire
Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the...
Man wanted on murder charge after shooting in southeast Ohio

Latest News

The 1991 Ford F-150 was stolen before Thanksgiving or the week of the holiday, the sheriff’s...
Sheriff | Truck, furniture taken from home in Johnson County
Lonnie Mace Jr., 39, of McArthur, Ohio, faces charges in connection with false accusations of...
Man arrested after false threats of violence at a high school
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response briefing; Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on virus’ animal origins