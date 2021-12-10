Charleston Police Department warns of spoofing phone scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is sending out a warning about a phone scam where schemers are spoofing the department’s phone number.

“The Charleston Police Department has recently been made aware of an elaborate scam where the callers are able to make it appear as though they are calling from a Charleston Police Department phone number,” the department posted on its Facebook page Friday.

The scheme involves a call from someone pretending to be a Charleston Police officer. The caller makes claims of an active warrant and tells the person on the other end of the call to pay for it using a gift card or be arrested, CPD says.

The report says the caller is using real names of active Charleston Police officers.

Officials say to never give personal or financial information over the phone.

The Charleston Police Department will never ask for payments over the telephone.

If you receive a similar call, police ask you to report it.

