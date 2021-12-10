Advertisement

Charleston Police Department warns of spoofing phone scheme

((Source: KSLA News 12))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is sending out a warning about a phone scam where schemers are spoofing the department’s phone number.

“The Charleston Police Department has recently been made aware of an elaborate scam where the callers are able to make it appear as though they are calling from a Charleston Police Department phone number,” the department posted on its Facebook page Friday.

The scheme involves a call from someone pretending to be a Charleston Police officer. The caller makes claims of an active warrant and tells the person on the other end of the call to pay for it using a gift card or be arrested, CPD says.

The report says the caller is using real names of active Charleston Police officers.

Officials say to never give personal or financial information over the phone.

The Charleston Police Department will never ask for payments over the telephone.

If you receive a similar call, police ask you to report it.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pierre Taylor has been charged with murder
Arrest made in Mingo County murder
A 92-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 East near the Malden exit in Kanawha...
Name released in deadly wrong-way crash
Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
Felicia Helton, 36, of Ashland, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder after...
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to set gas station clerk on fire
Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the...
Man wanted on murder charge after shooting in southeast Ohio

Latest News

The 1991 Ford F-150 was stolen before Thanksgiving or the week of the holiday, the sheriff’s...
Sheriff | Truck, furniture taken from home in Johnson County
Lonnie Mace Jr., 39, of McArthur, Ohio, faces charges in connection with false accusations of...
Man arrested after false threats of violence at a high school
Deputies are searching for Justin Boggs in connection to the abuse of a 23-month-old boy.
Man wanted for child abuse; toddler left black and blue
Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily