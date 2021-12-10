Coal Grove residents experiencing higher water pressure with new water line

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Coal Grove Water Department has hooked up more than half of its residents to a brand new water line. Signs of their work can be seen all over the village, from patches of new pavement on the roads to new water meters in front yards.

“We have 485 of our 850 residents hooked up to the new water system,” said village Councilman Andy Holmes.

During the next two months, all residents will be tied into the new water line. When attached to the new line, residents will experience higher water pressure that many supply lines inside the home cannot handle. Holmes said the village mailed a letter to its residents, warning them of potential issues before work began.

“A lot of feedback I’ve been getting is the rupturing of those supply lines,” Holmes said.

The water pressure proved to be too much inside Lisa Harris’ home.

“It was probably about a couple of hours after the water came on. We had a couple of pinhole leaks, and dirt and grit and rocks were coming up in the back of the commode,” Harris said.

The Coal Grove Water Department has been recommending that residents install a pressure relief valve to prevent any issues of leakage. Holmes hopes that residents will take this precaution, as it could save them lots of money in potential water damage. He says the village is unable to install a pressure relief valve inside a private citizen’s home.

“We cannot enter into private property and install this type of equipment on private plumbing. There are liability issues, and it’s just something we cannot offer to the residents,” Holmes said. “We just want to get the word out there and make sure people are prepared. But as your local municipality, there is nothing we can do if you have a line inside your home rupture.”

For residents who have not had their home tied into the new water line, Holmes says contractors will be attempting to make physical contact with homeowners before work begins in their neighborhood.

