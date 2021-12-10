COVID-19 W.Va. | 30 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 10, 2021, there are currently 9,037 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 30 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,085 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Preston County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 71-year old female from Jackson County, a 94-year old female from Ohio County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Preston County, a 67-year old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, and an 80-year old male from Ohio County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 48-year old male from McDowell County, a 37-year old male from McDowell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year old male from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Summers County, a 91-year old female from Brooke County, a 69-year old male from Morgan County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Wyoming County, an 83-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Ritchie County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, a 69-year old male from Mercer County, a 37-year old male from Randolph County, and a 63-year old male from Wyoming County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.

On the state’s County Alert System, 27 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Two are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

9,855 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Friday, 603 COVID-19 positive West Virginia are in the hospital, 211 have been admitted into the ICU and 119 are on ventilators.

291,296 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m., December 12, 2021 for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (941), Boone (94), Braxton (58), Brooke (122), Cabell (409), Calhoun (42), Clay (41), Doddridge (17), Fayette (252), Gilmer (20), Grant (109), Greenbrier (134), Hampshire (102), Hancock (131), Hardy (77), Harrison (343), Jackson (69), Jefferson (434), Kanawha (636), Lewis (159), Lincoln (85), Logan (132), Marion (286), Marshall (128), Mason (100), McDowell (132), Mercer (486), Mineral (146), Mingo (166), Monongalia (270), Monroe (58), Morgan (103), Nicholas (215), Ohio (269), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (12), Preston (129), Putnam (275), Raleigh (408), Randolph (81), Ritchie (44), Roane (76), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (8), Tyler (27), Upshur (81), Wayne (156), Webster (53), Wetzel (94), Wirt (35), Wood (381), Wyoming (102). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

