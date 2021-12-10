Driver injured in crash on Rt. 2

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured after their car went off of Rt. 2 and struck a parked tractor trailer.

According to Mason County deputies, it happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday in the parking area of a business.

They said the driver was traveling south on Rt. 2, near Andy’s Way, when the car veered off the road.

The crash is not affecting traffic on Rt. 2.

Deputies told WSAZ that the person was lifeflighted to a hospital.

Besides the sheriff’s department, fire departments from Point Pleasant and Apple Grove are all on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.