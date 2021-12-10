Advertisement

Driver injured in crash on Rt. 2

One person was injured after their car went off of Rt. 2 and struck a parked tractor trailer.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured after their car went off of Rt. 2 and struck a parked tractor trailer.

According to Mason County deputies, it happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday in the parking area of a business.

They said the driver was traveling south on Rt. 2, near Andy’s Way, when the car veered off the road.

The crash is not affecting traffic on Rt. 2.

Deputies told WSAZ that the person was lifeflighted to a hospital.

Besides the sheriff’s department, fire departments from Point Pleasant and Apple Grove are all on scene.

